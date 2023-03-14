Healthy Colorado: Daylight Saving Time health concerns after we spring forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We are a few days into the adjustment that comes with Daylight Saving Time. Love it or hate it, we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of sunlight. With it comes some health risks after we change the clock.

On top of the interrupted sleep schedule, the one-hour shift also disrupts the body's natural rhythm by changing the amount of light we are exposed to in the mornings and evenings which are cues that set our body's internal clock.

Disruption of daily patterns can trigger stress in our brains and cause sleep deprivation. People may also experience disorientation, depressive episodes, and even memory loss resulting in difficulties with learning, social interactions, and overall cognitive function.

We know fatal car crashes spike as do emergency room visits in the days that follow the spring forward. But so do heart attacks and strokes, according to studies.

Sleep experts say to reduce your risk of these things happening, and adjust with a bit more ease this week, follow these steps: