Penrose Cancer Center aims for quality with MD Anderson certified physicians

Health

While incredible advances in technology and clinical research have improved cancer prevention, screening, treatment and follow-up care to reduce the number of people who die from cancer drastically in the United States, many communities still lack access to top-level cancer care across the nation. Cancer doesn’t care where you live – but we do.

At Centura-Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, we are committed to offering the highest level of health care to every community we serve and ensuring we make every life and every neighborhood whole and healthy. We know that the strongest way to fight cancer is together and that’s why we are proud to be a certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network®, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center—the nation’s leading, world-renowned cancer center devoted exclusively to cancer care, research, education and prevention.

According to a 2019 study by the American Cancer Society, the cancer death rate decreased dramatically in the U.S. between 1991 and 2015 – but mostly in communities that were adjacent to large health systems and hospitals. When cancer hits close to home, you should be able to fight it close to home, too. At Penrose Cancer Center, a multidisciplinary team of MD Anderson-certified physicians work together with MD Anderson experts and faculty to discuss challenging cancer cases.

For Dr. Brianna McDevitt, Breast Care/Surgical Oncologist with Southern Colorado Breast Care Specialists, an MD Anderson-certified physician membership is an undeniable testament of the outstanding quality of oncological care she and her entire team deliver to every patient.

“MD Anderson is one of very few institutions that set the standards for cancer care, screening, prevention, treatment and clinical research, for everybody else, and those standards are extremely high and rigorous,” explained Dr. McDevitt. “Being certified by MD Anderson means that we follow best practices, evidence-based medicine and we have good surgical and treatment outcomes.”

This prestigious certification means access to the nation’s top cancer specialists, along with access to treatment guidelines, best practices and resources developed by MD Anderson—combining the best of what we do in Colorado with the expertise of a national leader.

Penrose Cancer Center has one of the longest-standing programs in the country, providing cancer care to adult patients since 1939 and nationally recognized as a pioneer of radiation oncology for more than 70 years.

“Our patients know they can expect world-class care with us, and the addition of MD Anderson’s expertise opens so many more doors for cutting-edge technologies, patient treatment protocols, education and research, all here in Colorado Springs.”

Penrose-St. Francis is also part of the Centura Health Cancer Network, the only Integrated Cancer Network in the state of Colorado accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer program. Centura brings together the best and brightest minds in cancer care, armed with leading edge technologies and capabilities that offer a complete array of services, connecting patients with all types of cancers and blood disorders to the most advanced care available in Colorado.

To learn more and to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.centura.org/care-and-health/cancer-care or call the Penrose Cancer Center at 719.776.HOPE.

By Andrea Sinclair

This is a sponsored post provided by Centura Health.