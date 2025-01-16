Timothée Chalamet says riding a bike to the London premiere of ‘A Complete Unknown’ cost him a $79 fine

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Timothée Chalamet may have been blowing in the wind a bit when he biked to the red carpet premiere of his Bob Dylan bio-pic, but making you feel his love for the environment cost him.

The actor, who stars as the legendary singer in the film “A Complete Unknown,” spoke about a fine he received after he rented an electric Lime bike in London.

During an interview on the French show “Quotidien,” Chalamet shared that he got a 65 pound fine, which exchanges to about $79.53, because he did not park the bike properly.

He explained that he chose hop on the bike because there was a traffic jam and he was trying to arrive to the premiere on time.

“It was horrible, because it was actually kind of an advert for [the Lime company],” Chalamet quipped.

Suffice it to say, Chalamet probably now knows how to properly park those bikes. To quote Dylan, “The times they are a-changin’.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.