Ed Sheeran apparently has a (formerly) secret Letterboxd account

(CNN) — It seems Ed Sheeran doesn’t just love music.

During a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the singer and songwriter shared: “No one knows I have a Letterboxd, but I do have a Letterboxd.”

Host Alex Cooper asked him to explain.

“Well, I just review movies online for myself, just to log them, just to see what I’ve watched,” Sheeran said. “I have no followers on it. It’s literally, I’ve just logged the films I watch.”

And while the account is public, he said, “No one reads it, though. It’s just for me.”

That’s no longer, however.

“Well, I guess they’ll find out now. I think it’s more fun for people to find it,” the “Shape of You” singer said. “I watched ‘Gladiator II’ and there’s a character in it who’s like the really crazy emperor that has syphilis. Apparently based on me. So that is my profile picture, is that Emperor.”

Wild right? But Sheeran has an explaination.

“I saw an interview with him where he is like, Ridley’s Scott based this character on me. I don’t know if I’m offended, you know, or very complimented,” Sheeran quipped. “Thank you very much, Ridley. Where’s my call?”

Cooper asked if Sheeran’s username was simply his name?

“No, it’s like, it’s similar to my Instagram,” he said. “It’s like Teddy, I think maybe it’s Ted. It’s Ted or Teddy something.”

Sheeran also revealed that he’s a fan of movie props and has some favorite pieces.

“I’m a huge ‘Hook’ fan,” he said. “So I bought Robin Williams’ Pan costume and Rufio’s sword, and then Julia Roberts’s Tinker Bell costumes.”

