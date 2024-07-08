See Kathryn Hahn’s witchy Marvel return in ‘Agatha All Along’ trailer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha Harkness.

Hahn appears in the first trailer for the Disney+ series “Agatha All Along,” a spinoff of Marvel’s “WandaVision.”

Hahn reprises the role and is left without powers after she’s broken from a spell.

Also starring in the series are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Okwui Okpokwasili and Debra Jo Rupp.

“I miss the glory days,” Hahn says in the trailer. “She took every bit of power I had, and I can be that witch again.”

The show picks up after “WandaVision,” with Harkness defeated by Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen. She is forced to live out her life as Agnes in Westview.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after the suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down, down, down The Road.”

“Agatha All Along” will premiere the first two episodes on Sept. 18, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

