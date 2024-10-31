Celeste Springer was born and raised right here in the beautiful state of Colorado. After graduating high school in Parker, she continued her education at the University of Georgia.

After wrapping up her degree (Go Dawgs!), she kicked off her career in Augusta, Georgia at WRDW News 12. There, Celeste was a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor for the station.

In 2022, she leaped to Orlando, Florida where she also worked as a multimedia journalist. During her time there, she covered high-profile cases such as the murder of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. In Central Florida, she also reported in the field during Hurricane Ian, which at the time was the deadliest hurricane to hit the continental United States since Hurricane Katrina.

In her off time, Celeste enjoys going on cruise vacations and spending time with her family.

She says she's excited to be back home in Colorado and tell the stories of the community she loves so dearly.

Have a question or concern? You can email Celeste at celeste.springer@krdo.com.