World War II veteran receives Purple Heart after 80 years

DALLASTOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A York County man received a long overdue honor.

Days shy of his 101st birthday, Sgt. Harold “Bud” Pressel stood in front of a full house at the American Legion in Dallastown to receive a Purple Heart – eight decades after he was wounded during World War II.

“Never thought this would happen,” he said.

“As the commander of 15th Air Force, it is my tremendous honor to be here for the unique opportunity to correct a long-standing oversight,” Maj. Gen. David Lyons said.

Pressel was a tail gunner on a B-24. His plane went down in enemy territory.

“I always told myself while flying, ‘Be calm,’ because if you panic, no good,” Pressel said.

Pressel ruptured his eardrum during the fall.

He was captured and spent four months as a prisoner of war.

“I made up my mind that I’m going to survive and that was it. You were scared but I felt I knew I was going to make it,” he said.

Pressel returned home to York County. He suffered from permanent hearing loss but never received a Purple Heart.

It wasn’t until last year, with the help of friends, the military approved the honor.

“I’m about three-quarters choked up to see all this today. It’s quite rewarding for him,” Pressel’s son, Gary, said.

Pressel’s military documents were destroyed in a fire, which is one of the reasons he didn’t receive the award sooner.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, the family of Major Richard Olson was also presented with a Purple Heart. Olson’s son was instrumental in the approval process for both men.

