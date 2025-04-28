Beyoncé to commence Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi

By Zakir Jamal

Click here for updates on this story

4/28/25 (LAPost.com) — It has been a long year for Beyoncé. Last March, the singer released “Cowboy Carter,” an album on which she forged a new, country-based sound. In the time since then, she won her first Album of the Year award at the Grammys, played a National Football League half time show, and topped a plethora of year-end best album lists. But she has yet to begin her tour in support of the record.

That will change Monday night, when she kicks off her “Cowboy Carter Tour” at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The singer has five performances booked at that venue through May 9. These will be followed by three shows in Chicago, and five in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the New York metropolitan area.

From there, the tour will head to Europe, with performances in London and Paris, before it returns to the U.S. for stands in Houston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The closing performances will take place in Las Vegas, on July 25 and 26.

Parking lots for the Inglewood show will open at 4 p.m., followed by doors at 5 p.m. The performance itself will begin at 7 p.m.

Beyoncé posted a preview of the concert’s massive set to Instagram Sunday with the caption “She coming.” The grayscale video shows a diamond-shaped stage and large screen under construction. In all, the set appears to take up almost half of the stadium’s floor.

Ticket sales for the tour have reportedly been weaker than expected. Some fans have found second-hand passes for the opening night for as low as $20. Stadium tours have generally faced declining sales since their post-COVID peak in 2022.

Still, the performance is widely-anticipated. Beyoncé has performed music from “Cowboy Carter” only once before: at the halftime show of an NFL game on Christmas day between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

The album itself received widespread acclaim, according to review aggregators, for its fusion of Beyoncé’s earlier R&B sound with the country, blues and Zydeco of Texas, her home state.

In the wake of its release, the singer became the first Black female artist to win a Grammy for country music. She ultimately won Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620