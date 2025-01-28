San Francisco officials reaffirm sanctuary city status amid ramped-up immigration enforcement

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — San Francisco leaders reaffirmed its status as a sanctuary city on Tuesday as the Trump administration vows to make good on campaign promises for increased immigration enforcement.

The rally held on the steps of San Francisco City Hall late Tuesday morning said officials were not bringing the fight, but are ready if needed.

Community and labor leaders stood alongside San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, City Attorney David Chiu and others with a message.

Ro be safe, our immigrant families and workers must trust. Our victims and witnesses need to know that our police officers are not ICE agents,” said Chiu. It is the federal government’s responsibility to enforce immigration law. It is not the responsibility of local government or state government. With scarce resources, we have to prioritize those resources to fight crime, not break up families.”

“We recognize your contributions to our city, and we stand with you,” added new San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee is currently taking aim at sanctuary cities. The mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City have been invited to testify at a committee hearing in two weeks.

The letter from committee chair and Kentucky Rep. James Comer issued Monday said that misguided and obstructionist policies prevent federal law enforcement from making safe arrests and getting criminals out of communities.

Immigration rhetoric being heard from the Trump administration has raised the anxiety levels for the Bay Area migrant community.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted an operation in San Jose on Sunday that led to a Colombian national being picked up, city officials confirmed. A false report of ICE agents on a Muni bus in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley on Thursday prompted the city school officials to mention the incident in a letter to families before it was debunked.

