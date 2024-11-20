SPD: Child hit with extension cord, mother arrested

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police have arrested a mother accused of hitting her young child with an extension cord, leaving visible marks and swelling.

Daisha Davis, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Juvenile crime detectives were contacted by the Southern Hills Elementary School staff Friday morning regarding injuries to a 9-year-old student. The child said she was in pain and had difficulty sitting down.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was called to the school to assist in the investigation after the child reportedly told police her mother is the one who hurt her.

The child had visible injuries, including loop-shaped welts, bruising and swelling on her upper outer thigh.

“Situations like this are deeply unfortunate. While the Shreveport Police Department respects a parent’s right to discipline their children, it must be done in a reasonable and prudent manner. Using objects that cause injury is not only dangerous but can also constitute a criminal act. Corporal punishment is not forbidden by law, but it must remain reasonable and should not result in harm to the child,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said Tuesday in a news release.

