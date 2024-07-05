Nice, Warmer Saturday; Showers Possible Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the day, then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A chance for a few showers across the area. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and low to mid 90s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks good as well with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs a little cooler near 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.