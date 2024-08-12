Rebecca Keltie

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people as State Representative for District 16?

My 21 years in the military, years of business ownership, a full career as an engineer/project manager, having worked within the Government and civilian sectors and having worked nearly 2 decades in Atmospheric and Oceanographic Sciences has given me the well rounded experience and knowledge to be more than capable of doing this job. Over my near 40 years of work and life experiences including working with leaders of foreign countries, militaries, NATO, U.S Department of Defense agencies and Washington D.C. I have developed an extremely effective leadership and communication style. My work ethic is untouchable and my love for country and my Americans is unparalleled. You can read more of my bio on my website; RebeccaKeltie.com.

What are your top policy priorities as State Representative for District 16?

Some of my top priorities for Colorado State House District 16 are home affordability, immigration, education, protecting our kids, parental rights, cost of living, lowering taxes, secure elections, community safety, protecting freedom and our constitutional rights. We deserve a representative who will put Coloradans first, listen to them and fighting for them the entire way. I am that representative. I served my country for 21 years, it’s now time to serve Colorado with the same dedication and strength.

What is your approach and thoughts on how we will address immigration issues facing our country and Colorado?

First and foremost we must secure and get a handle on our U.S. borders. Locally we must stand firm on our non-sanctuary status and help, not hinder, our local and federal law enforcement to be able to do their jobs effectively. We can then go back and address any issues within our immigration policies. Our country is being pilfered and over taken. That must stop.

Coloradans are feeling the pinch for the cost of living because of skyrocketing inflation. What do you think needs to be done to help families?

There are many options Colorado has for alleviating the local pinch on our people. We start by lowering taxes across the board, reduce unrealistic utopia style restrictions and mandates on housing, cut unnecessary spending and stop passing ridiculous legislation that treats our people like they have endless pockets. Having been raised by parents who lived through the Great Depression, I know how to live in a fiscally tight and responsible way. There is much we all can learn from this type of mentality and use it going forward to help ourselves and our state.

What role do you believe the state government has in addressing gun violence? What are your ideas on implementing gun policies?

As a constitutional second amendment advocate I believe states have the responsibility to uphold the U.S. Constitution. States have the responsibility to stand by their law abiding citizens. Many of the laws that Colorado has passed recently punish those meaning to protect and obey the law. We must have the ability to protect our homes, property and families without question. Passing more severe laws that punish actual criminals instead of protecting them is a must. We must pass laws that support our law enforcement to do their actual jobs going after real criminals not “creating” criminals because of unreasonable and unrealistic anti-constitutional laws. We also must address the real problem behind most gun violence and that is mental illness. We do not adequately address nor treat those with mental illness effectively. This should be a top priority for our legislators and I will make sure it’s not pushed aside and just merely bandaged.

Do you have any ideas on what can be done on the state level to increase affordable housing?

There are a few things we can do on this matter, starting with removing recent laws passed that put unrealistic restrictions on developers and builders. These laws cause exorbitant costs that unfortunately get passed along to the home buyers. What amazes me in Colorado are those in government that scream the loudest about affordable housing are the ones that mainly prevent it from happening. I will not only fight for availability of rental type housing but I am an absolute advocate for affordable home ownership, especially condos and townhomes. If we’re going to grow and build in a positive way in Colorado then we have to be realistic about what’s best for everyone involved. The only type of construction litigation reform we need in Colorado at this time is that of which will make it easier for development of such quality affordable home ownership leading into citizen personal growth in the long run.