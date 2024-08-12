Jarvis Caldwell

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people as State Representative for District 20?

At a time when Colorado ranks #3 overall in crime, we need tough-on-crime representatives who put the needs of victims over the wants of criminals. My 10 years of active-duty Air Force service involved five years of JAG Corps experience where I held criminals accountable. As a charter school board vice chairman for the last three years, I’ve been on the frontlines of the parental rights and school choice fights. Both issues are currently under attack by the legislature. My two years working for House Republicans at the Capitol means I know how to fight battles while also getting positive results. I’ve built the relationships needed to work across the aisle to pass good laws that will benefit HD-20 residents, as well as all Coloradans.

What are your top policy priorities as State Representative for District 20?

We are taxed, fee’d, and regulated to death. HD-20 residents are struggling like most Coloradans to make ends meet. We need to focus on tax relief, especially in the form of property taxes. Our taxes need to be lower and senior citizens deserve property tax exemption portability. I will oppose any new added costs or regulations that increase the expenses of HD-20 residents.

Crime in Colorado is reaching crisis levels. Much of this is driven by the fentanyl epidemic that is ravaging our communities. I will be working with our local District Attorney and Sheriff to address this issue at a state level to make the prosecution of dealers and traffickers stronger and stiffer.

What will your approach and thoughts on how we will address immigration issues facing our country and Colorado?

I empathize with anyone who is taking drastic measures to better their and their family's lives, but it is unfair to the Colorado taxpayer to have their taxes diverted from their needs to pay for someone who illegally entered our country. The taxes we pay are meant to pay for our security, educational needs, infrastructure, and other services. Instead, tens of millions of our dollars are now being put towards paying for food, shelter, school, healthcare, monthly stipends, and other needs of people who broke our laws when they came here illegally. I support repealing Colorado's sanctuary state status and am supportive of El Paso County and Douglas County’s lawsuit against the state government over the issue.

Coloradans are feeling the pinch for the cost of living because of skyrocketing inflation. What do you think needs to be done to help families?

There are too many things to list here, but one way of giving relief is to protect the TABOR refunds of citizens. Instead, the State Government is passing billions of dollars in ‘tax credits’ and other measures that specifically take from our TABOR refunds. Special interests are getting the benefit from these tax credits while the money owed back to Colorado taxpayers is being used to fund these pet projects and initiatives. TABOR refunds are money owed to us and are not supposed to be a slush fund for the government.

What role do you believe the state government has in addressing gun violence? What are your ideas on implementing gun policies?

I am an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment. Everything the legislature has done over the last several sessions has been to target the law-abiding gun owners in Colorado and not the criminals who are misusing firearms. Harsher penalties and longer sentences for criminals who use firearms illegally would be a great start. I support the Truth in Sentencing ballot initiative that will keep violent criminals locked up longer and lessen the possibility of them repeating their violence on our communities.

Do you have any ideas on what can be done on the state level to increase affordable housing?

Until the legislature properly addresses inflation, over-regulation, and property taxes, almost no housing will be affordable in the near future. The incentive has to exist for developers to build affordable housing, but with an unpredictable economy and legislature, many developers feel the risk is too high. Short-term solutions, like construction defect reform, would incentivize the development of more affordable housing units quickly and provide housing opportunities for lower-income and younger people. The legislature needs to finally pass it after years of failed attempts.