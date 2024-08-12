Kim Swearingen

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people as State Representative for District 46?

I will move Colorado in a different direction in line with the shared values of my fellow residents and their needs. I have spent many years serving the public as a civil engineer. In that time, I have worked to improve infrastructure, protected Colorado’s water, interacted with residents and property owners on their concerns, ensured responsible development, and as a fellow tax and ratepayer been a steward to public funds.

What are your top policy priorities as State Representative for District 46?

Moving Colorado in a different direction for the Colorado Family, the economy, and protecting Colorado’s water and energy future using common sense legislation.

1. Family: Protecting parental choice and providing a safe community to pursue their chosen life. Reestablishing trade and practical school curriculums. Reworking current and future legislation to allow families to protect themselves and their property.

2. Economy: Working with small businesses to overcome rising inflation, scarce resources, and encouraging new industries to enter the area market. Promoting the “Bring back the Trades” movement, encouraging our youth to explore trade schools instead of universities.

3. Water: Protecting Colorado’s water from downstream states as well as advocating for the Colorado farmer in water/property issues. Saving Colorado from poor energy policies to ensure energy diversity and independence.

What is your approach and thoughts on how we will address immigration issues facing our country and Colorado?

As a state legislator, the border crisis is beyond our control, but we can ensure our resident's safety from illegal activities from the influx of immigrants and trafficking through our state. This will take more stringent penalties on current laws and the ability for law enforcement and courts to actually enforce and prosecute on those laws that are currently on the books. Moving in a different direction from our current government of tolerance to accountability.

I also believe in a Coloradan’s right to protect themselves and their property and I will look to supporting legislation that ensures that.

Coloradans are feeling the pinch for the cost of living because of skyrocketing inflation. What do you think needs to be done to help families?

This is a core value of my campaign. Colorado needs to move in a different direction of less government, and taxation. Instead of introducing more and more legislation, let’s look at streamlining old legislation, and introducing common-sense legislation that allows small businesses, farmers, and Colorado families to thrive.

What role do you believe the state government has in addressing gun violence? What are your ideas on implementing gun policies?

The Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States protects a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms. It is our responsibility as Americans to maintain those arms. It is a government’s responsibility to protect its people. We do that through laws, law enforcement, and prosecution. Murder, assault, and other physical crimes are already illegal, and criminals should be held accountable. Punishing the responsible law-abiding gun owner is not the answer. Gun violence is a result of the mental health issues plaguing our country. Instead of focusing on the result, we should be focusing on the problem. Mental health care is not just a problem in gun violence, but also an issue in our homeless, and some of our most vulnerable populations. I as a legislator would like to work on those solutions because then the other problems would solve themselves.

Do you have any ideas on what can be done on the state level to increase affordable housing?

Having worked in municipalities for many years, our local governments are already working on this issue. They are very much aware of what is called, “the missing middle.” This is affordable housing for our healthcare, and education workers. It is not just about our low-income families. As a state legislator, we need to make it easier for our local communities to work on this issue.