Lauren Boebert

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the 4th Congressional District?

Coloradans have seen me delivering results for our state since I was first elected to Congress and they know I am the proven conservative fighter in this race. I know what it's like to struggle to make ends meet while raising a family and running a small business, only to feel helpless as the government continues to take away our rights and liberties. That's why I first decided to run: I was tired of complaining and I knew I had to do something to make sure my boys didn't grow up in a socialist country. 4th District families have felt the horrible effects of the Biden-Harris Administration, from drugs and crime pouring into our communities because of an open southern border, rising inflation that makes food and gas unaffordable, to our ranchers and farmers being under attack from land grabs, and overregulation. Despite those challenges, Coloradans have seen me fighting and delivering for them every day, from my Pueblo Jobs Act to create 1,000 jobs in Colorado to $20 million in water and infrastructure projects I helped secure for our state, and they know I'll continue to stand for them in the 4th District.

What are your top policy priorities for the 4th Congressional District?

Our first priority absolutely must be securing our southern border. The Biden-Harris Administration has allowed millions to come into our country illegally, endangering our neighborhoods and bringing in deadly drugs that have killed our children while also putting an unsustainable strain on community assets like hospitals. We also need to unleash American energy which means allowing our oil and gas producers in the 4th District to do what they do best: create jobs, lower the cost of energy, and make American energy independent once again. I will also continue to work to secure Colorado's water future and make sure our ranchers and farmers have what they need to be successful for generations to come.

What is your approach to addressing immigration issues facing our country and Colorado?

I introduced the Build the Wall & Deport Them All Act because we must reinstitute President Trump's successful border security policies. No more catch and release, bring back the Remain in Mexico policy, finish building the wall, and allow Border Patrol agents to actually do their jobs instead of working as processing agents while cartels have operational control of our border.

Coloradans are struggling with the cost of living because of skyrocketing inflation. What do you think needs to be done to help families?

Our families have been crushed by the Biden-Harris Administration that's more concerned with taking the rights and liberties of Coloradans than doing anything about the out-of-control spending that has pushed inflation to record highs over the past four years. The federal government needs to stop spending trillions of dollars that we don't have, pass a budget within our means just like Colorado families have to do, and then stop regulating Coloradans into poverty with red tape that only a DC bureaucrat could love. Unleashing American energy dominance will also help reduce gas and food prices and besides stopping the wasteful spending is the next best thing we can do to tame inflation.

What role do you believe the federal government has in addressing gun violence?

The job of the federal government is to secure the liberties and God-given rights afforded to us in the Constitution, and that includes the Second Amendment. I will not negotiate on this. The first thing Democrats will do if they take control of the House is to strip away the Second Amendment rights of Americans, disarming rural Coloradans who need their firearms to keep their families and livestock safe.

What can be done on the federal level to increase affordable housing?

We need to make it more affordable to live, and that starts with stopping the reckless spending from our federal government and unleashing American energy producers who can help lower costs across the board. I am a cosponsor of H.R. 3562, bipartisan legislation that has passed the Natural Resources Committee that will help address the housing shortage in rural communities by authorizing affordable housing solutions on Forest Service land. I don't support further raising taxes on the people of Colorado to subsidize more affordable housing as some Colorado communities have proposed. I also stand with Douglas County and other Colorado communities who oppose the Biden-Harris Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule and efforts by DC bureaucrats to seize zoning decisions from local communities.