How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the 3rd Congressional District?

My experience uniquely qualifies me to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District because I deeply understand the challenges our communities face. As a Colorado native who grew up in this district and is now raising my own family here, I’ve experienced firsthand the issues that impact rural Colorado from economic pressures to access to essential services like affordable housing, reliable internet, and water security.

Throughout my career as an attorney, I’ve dedicated myself to advocating for rural Colorado by working with electric cooperatives, school districts, counties, and broadband providers. I’ve also worked alongside local governments to defend Colorado’s rural interests, like supporting Amendment 71, which ensures that all parts of the state have a voice in constitutional changes.

My commitment to improving life in our region goes beyond legal work I’ve served as Chairman of the Board for the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, a trustee for the Legal Aid Foundation of Colorado, and a member of the U.S. Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel. These roles have given me a broad perspective on the needs of our district and equipped me with the tools to provide effective, results-driven leadership.

My goal is to bring a principled, solutions-oriented approach to Congress. I know what it’s like to be a small business owner, a community advocate, and a father of five. These experiences, combined with my dedication to conservative values like limited government and individual rights, allow me to represent the people of this district with sincerity and a deep sense of responsibility.

What are your top policy priorities for the 3rd Congressional District?

The top three issues facing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District are securing the southern border, supporting our energy industry and broader economy, and protecting Colorado’s water and agriculture. These areas are interconnected and essential to the well-being of our communities, and my approach will focus on pragmatic solutions that address each of these concerns.

First, securing the southern border is crucial for maintaining our nation’s safety and sovereignty. As a member of Congress, I will work to ensure that the Department of Homeland Security has full operational control of our southern border. This involves resuming construction of critical infrastructure, like the border wall, in high-traffic areas to prevent illegal crossings. Additionally, we must leverage advanced technologies such as surveillance systems, drones, and sensors to monitor illegal crossings and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, which has devastating consequences on our communities. Collaboration among federal, state, and local law enforcement must also be strengthened to enforce penalties for human smuggling and trafficking more effectively.

Supporting our energy industry and broader economy is another priority. Energy production plays a critical role in the rural economy of Colorado, generating jobs and tax revenue while keeping our communities strong. In Congress, I will advocate for policies that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility. This includes advancing pro-energy policies that streamline permitting and regulatory processes, ensuring responsible energy production from both traditional and low-carbon resources. Colorado can be a leader in energy development, from high-quality coal and natural gas to critical minerals needed for renewable energy projects. By promoting our energy resources, we can help lower costs across the U.S. economy and reduce our reliance on adversarial nations like Russia and China.

Lastly, protecting Colorado’s agriculture and water is fundamental to preserving our way of life. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and culture, and I will work to ensure that farmers and ranchers in Western Colorado and other rural regions have the resources they need to succeed. This includes advocating for strong agricultural policies that secure our food supply and supporting local farmers and ranchers. Water is an equally critical issue. I will work to protect the Colorado River Compact of 1922, push for innovative water storage solutions, and hold other states accountable for managing their water allocations responsibly.

What is your approach to addressing immigration issues facing our country and Colorado?

The United States is a nation built on immigration, and I have a personal connection to this issue through my wife, who emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia. Her journey to the United States has deepened my appreciation for what it means to be an American. However, we are also a nation of laws, and our immigration policy must reflect that balance.

I support a fair and effective immigration policy that ensures national security while promoting economic growth. The foundation of any immigration reform must be a secure border, which requires investment in infrastructure, technology, and personnel to prevent illegal crossings and combat drug trafficking and human smuggling. Our current asylum system is overwhelmed and prone to abuse, and I believe reforms are necessary to streamline the process, reduce fraud, and handle claims more efficiently. This would involve expanding capacity to address the backlog and increasing the number of immigration judges.

Colorado’s agricultural sector depends on seasonal and temporary workers. Expanding and reforming temporary worker programs would allow our industries to meet labor demands while maintaining control over immigration. We must also enforce the rule of law consistently and fairly, ensuring that those who violate our laws face appropriate consequences. At the same time, we must continue to encourage legal immigration, which strengthens our communities and economy. The path to citizenship should be clear and fair, allowing individuals to fully integrate into American society.

Coloradans are struggling with the cost of living because of skyrocketing inflation. What do you think needs to be done to help families?

Inflation, especially rising food costs, is placing a significant burden on families in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. To address this issue, we need a comprehensive approach that tackles the root causes of inflation. Fiscal discipline is essential—excessive government spending and rising national debt contribute to inflationary pressures. Congress must focus on reducing wasteful spending and balancing the budget to stabilize the value of the dollar and curb inflation.

Energy independence is another critical component. The high cost of energy affects every aspect of food production and distribution. By expanding domestic energy production, we can lower costs for farmers, transporters, and consumers, ultimately reducing food prices. Overregulation is also a major contributor to rising costs. We need to eliminate unnecessary regulations that drive up costs for farmers and ranchers while streamlining processes that impact agricultural production.

Strengthening supply chains and supporting domestic agriculture is key to preventing future price spikes. Investing in infrastructure will make our food supply more resilient and cost-effective, while supporting local food production and agricultural innovation will bolster food security in the long term.

What role do you believe the federal government has in addressing gun violence?

As a gun owner and a firm believer in the Second Amendment, I am committed to finding solutions to prevent gun violence and school shootings. However, any measures we take must respect the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. Red Flag Laws and Extreme Risk Protection Orders can be effective tools if implemented with due process protections. These include ensuring that petitions are initiated by law enforcement, requiring proof by clear and convincing evidence, and providing individuals with the right to counsel and cross-examination. It is critical that the rights of gun owners are safeguarded while ensuring that dangerous individuals are disarmed when necessary.

What can be done on the federal level to increase affordable housing?

The cost of housing is a pressing issue in western and southern Colorado. While state and local governments play an essential role, the federal government can support efforts to increase affordable housing by expanding housing supply, reducing regulatory costs, and encouraging innovative solutions. High material costs, driven in part by tariffs, have increased the price of construction. Reducing tariffs on essential building materials and promoting affordable energy will help lower construction and maintenance costs.

Federal regulations, including environmental reviews, should be streamlined to make housing development more efficient and cost-effective. I will also support local governments in their efforts to streamline zoning regulations and encourage affordable housing development. Incentivizing developers to build in underdeveloped areas, backing modular and manufactured housing as affordable alternatives, and improving infrastructure in rural areas will spur growth and make homeownership more attainable for Coloradans.