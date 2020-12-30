Governor Jared Polis announces he’s asking CDPHE to move all Level Red counties to Level Orange Jan. 4
Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday night, Governor Jared Polis issued a statement saying he is asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move all counties at Level Red on the dial to Level Orange. If approved, this would take effect Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Throughout this pandemic, we have had to walk a difficult line between the public health crisis and the economic crisis....Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday, December 30, 2020
