Dream Flights allows veterans to soar again in vintage biplanes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five military veterans were able to re-live their youth today thanks to the Dream Flights program here in Colorado Springs.

The veterans were able to fly in an open-cockpit plane, getting the chance to feel the open sky for the first time in a long time.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis joined the veterans at Aviation Way to watch the magic from below.

"I like it. giggles,"

Henry McIntosh, as he waits his turn as the second of five Melody Living Retirement Home Residents to feel the open air.

"I love it quite a bit."

After the military, Henry obtained his private pilot's license before having to retire due to his age.

"I've done it all my life...It's been a challenge," Henry says while he nervously waits for his turn on the Dream Flight.

Dream Flight is a nonprofit organization that takes veterans up in vintage WWII-era biplanes, the same aircraft the military used for training in the 1930s and 1940s. The nonprofit offers a free 15-minute flight soaring 1,000 ft in the air.

"You don't often get an opportunity to climb in one of those things and take off, so it's a special kind of thing," says Henry.

Bradley Davis watches as Henry's opportunity finally arrives, as the pilot helps him into the cockpit.

Once again, Henry is reunited with the sky.

