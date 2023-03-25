Scattered showers and fire danger this weekend

SATURDAY: The clouds will start rolling in Saturday afternoon with temperatures only reaching the low 40s, light snow across the mountains and scattered showers expected along I-25 and the eastern plains. We're also monitoring high fire danger for the plains due to wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers will likely develop along I-25 and the eastern plains in the afternoon hours once again and highs will remain in the 40s.

EXTENDED: We'll dry out for the start of the work week. We can expect temperatures to warm up to the 50s midweek.