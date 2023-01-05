Marty’s Thursday Evening Forecast – Not As Cold Tonight – 1/5/2023

Overview: We're tracking slightly warmer air and mostly high-country snow...

Tonight: The next storm will move over western Colorado later tonight bringing some snow to the mountains along the Continental Divide and wind to the Front Range with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys should fall into the single digits under a partly cloudy sky. Gusty wind will develop over and near the mountains late, mainly south of the Arkansas River where temperatures may warm into the 30s and 40s by day break.

Friday: Temperatures over eastern Colorado should warm into the 40s and 50s for most areas, warmest along and south of the Arkansas River, but only 30s for the high country. Most of eastern Colorado will have a mixture of clouds and sun during the day with clouds generally increasing during the afternoon. We expect many areas will have more wind, and there is a slight possibility for brief, spotty, and generally light snow showers and/or flurries to develop over and near the mountains late in the afternoon. A combination of clouds and wind may cause the air to feel cooler than the numbers might suggest for some areas at times.

Extended: This weekend will be partly cloudy, dry, and breezy at times over eastern Colorado. Saturday looks cooler with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Sunday should warm into the 40s and 50s for more areas, but we'll likely have more wind again too. Early next week also looks dry, and probably breezy to windy at times.