Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Not Quite As Hot – 9/3/2022

Overview: For most areas the holiday weekend looks dry and very warm, but isolated thunderstorms are possible over the mountains. An early morning breeze could impact Labor Day liftoff events at times this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and dry over the plains, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible over the mountains, mainly along the Continental Divide. Storms today will remain weak producing more wind and lightning than rain, but brief downpours are possible under the strongest cells over the mountains. Very warm again with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s over the plains, mainly 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Any mountain storms will end, then mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very warm again with afternoon temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains, mainly 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Labor Day looks very warm and mostly dry again. Isolated thunderstorms may return to mainly mountain areas again starting Tuesday. We expect to remain very warm all week, but by Friday the wind could pick up ahead of a cold front, and thunderstorms may be more likely. Next weekend looks cooler.