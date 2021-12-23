Strong and damaging winds possible tonight and into Christmas Eve morning

Strong winds in our area and heavy mountain snow are in the forecast for tonight through Christmas Eve.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm temperatures for Thursday afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s to the low-70s. And winds will continue to ramp up this evening.

TONIGHT: A high wind warning will go into effect at 11 pm tonight. Winds are forecast to be out of the west at 30 to 40 mph… and gusting to possibly over 70 mph.

EXTENDED: The forecast for Colorado Springs and Pueblo keeps us mild and and mostly dry through Saturday. There will be heavy snow in the mountains through Christmas morning, and driving over mountains passes may be dangerous. In southern Colorado conditions will be warm and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s Friday… and about ten degrees cooler Christmas Day.