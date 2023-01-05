Skip to Content
Ski Report
By
New
Published 1:32 PM

Crested Butte opens access to extreme terrain for 2023

Taylor Ahearn/Crested Butte Mountain Resort

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crested Butte Mountain Resort opened the North Face and High Lift T-Bars to guests Thursday, 1/5/23, offering access to much of the double-black diamond terrain that Crested Butte is famous for.

This means all 15 chairlifts at the resort are now running.

The opening also means the resort was able to drop the rope on 255 acres of terrain, bringing the total to 1,163 acres of skiing and riding available to guests. 

The openings also come on the heels of the resort's largest snowstorm of the season that dropped 45 inches of fresh powder in just over a week.

Newly opened double-black diamond zones include: Schofield Road, Avery, Belleview, Rachels, The North Face, The Glades, Pinball, Powder Rock Glades, Eflin's Way, Headwall, The Last Steep, Hawk's Next, Hard Slab, Old Pro, Big Chute, and Paradise Cliffs. 

Article Topic Follows: Ski Report
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content