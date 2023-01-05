Crested Butte opens access to extreme terrain for 2023

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crested Butte Mountain Resort opened the North Face and High Lift T-Bars to guests Thursday, 1/5/23, offering access to much of the double-black diamond terrain that Crested Butte is famous for.

This means all 15 chairlifts at the resort are now running.

The opening also means the resort was able to drop the rope on 255 acres of terrain, bringing the total to 1,163 acres of skiing and riding available to guests.

The openings also come on the heels of the resort's largest snowstorm of the season that dropped 45 inches of fresh powder in just over a week.

Newly opened double-black diamond zones include: Schofield Road, Avery, Belleview, Rachels, The North Face, The Glades, Pinball, Powder Rock Glades, Eflin's Way, Headwall, The Last Steep, Hawk's Next, Hard Slab, Old Pro, Big Chute, and Paradise Cliffs.