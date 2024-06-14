Severe Weather Today-Hot Weekend Ahead

THIS EVENING/OVERNIGHT: This evening expect rain, moderate to heavy at times, with large hail 1" or greater possible along with and high winds, possibly greater that 60mph. The impacts could be hail and wind damage, as well as more hazardous flooding of the Arkansas River, especially from Canon City beyond Pueblo, and from Pueblo through La Hunta to the John Martin Reservoir. Be very careful along the river banks. Stay away from the riverif possible. Overnight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: We will have a slight chance for a few light, isolated showers with El Paso County seeing a highs right around 90 degrees. Pueblo County will see afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: The heat will definitely be back as we could see more record highs broken. Although it may be difficult for Colorado Springs to break a record because the record is 100 degrees. Pueblo certainly may see a record high broken. The record is 102 degrees and the forecast high is 101 degrees. Broken records or not, it will be as hot Sunday as it was Thursday.

NEXT WEEK: During the workweek next week, the very warm temperatures will continue, at least for Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 90 degrees for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and near 100 degrees for Pueblo County and the eastern plains. Wednesday into Thursday we will see a cold front swing across Colorado and that will bring our next chance for significant rain and much cooler temperatures. By Thursday next week, we may actually see daytime only reaching the mid to highs 70s.