Warm & dry weekend prompts fire danger

SATURDAY: Temperatures start mild in the 40s and 50s in the morning hours, warming way up to the high 70s and 80s in most lower lying areas during the afternoon. Breezy and partly cloudy conditions can be expected. A Red Flag Warning will stay in place into the evening across the southern I-25 corridor, eastern plains and San Luis Valley.

SUNDAY: It's a carbon copy day of well above average temperatures in the 70s and 80s and elevated fire danger as breezy and dry conditions continue.

EXTENDED: Our next storm is set to move into Colorado Monday afternoon, first bringing mountain snow then widespread chances for rain showers. Check back for updates as we get closer.