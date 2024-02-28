Dry & breezy with lots of smoke

WEDNESDAY: Drying out overnight, we’re socked in with smoke from multiple wildfires burning in the Colorado Springs area. We start much colder than the last few days, waking up in the teens and 20s in most lower lying areas. Highs this afternoon will be right around average with 47 in Colorado Springs and 54 in Pueblo. Winds will stay breezy but much calmer than yesterday, in the 10 to 20 MPH range.

EXTENDED: We’re dry and warmer in the 60s for the next few days before our next storm arrives this weekend bringing more high winds and snow. Check back for more details as we get closer.