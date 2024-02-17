Slick roads & chilly temps Saturday

SATURDAY: Snow showers continue along the I-25 corridor south of Pueblo and out on the plains until around 8:00 a.m. Skies mostly clear up by the afternoon hours but temperatures remain chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY: You can expect widespread mountain snow showers throughout the day. We remain dry across the plains with temperatures rebounding to the 50s! However, it'll likely remain cloudy.

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures are in store through the middle of next week with 50s and 60s forecasted for lower lying areas.