Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slick roads & chilly temps Saturday

Highs today
By
New
Published 5:21 AM

SATURDAY: Snow showers continue along the I-25 corridor south of Pueblo and out on the plains until around 8:00 a.m. Skies mostly clear up by the afternoon hours but temperatures remain chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY: You can expect widespread mountain snow showers throughout the day. We remain dry across the plains with temperatures rebounding to the 50s! However, it'll likely remain cloudy.

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures are in store through the middle of next week with 50s and 60s forecasted for lower lying areas.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content