WEATHER ALERT: snow/rain, slick roads through Sunday morning

WEATHER ALERT: We're monitoring heavy snow in the mountains and a snow/rain mix across the plains.

SATURDAY: Temperatures start mild in the 30s as snow continues across the mountains and Monument Hill and heavy rainfall continues over the plains. We warm up to the high 30s and mid 40s across lower lying areas in the afternoon. Temperatures dip below freezing in the late evening hours causing rain to switch over to accumulative snow in many areas.

SUNDAY: Snow stops in the early morning hours and the sun reveals itself with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures warming to the mid 40s and low 50s.