Skip to Content
Local Forecast

WEATHER ALERT: snow/rain, slick roads through Sunday morning

Estimated snow totals
By
New
Published 4:54 AM

WEATHER ALERT: We're monitoring heavy snow in the mountains and a snow/rain mix across the plains.

SATURDAY: Temperatures start mild in the 30s as snow continues across the mountains and Monument Hill and heavy rainfall continues over the plains. We warm up to the high 30s and mid 40s across lower lying areas in the afternoon. Temperatures dip below freezing in the late evening hours causing rain to switch over to accumulative snow in many areas.

SUNDAY: Snow stops in the early morning hours and the sun reveals itself with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures warming to the mid 40s and low 50s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content