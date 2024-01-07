WEATHER ALERT: Snow & high winds tonight through Monday

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures drop to the low 20s in Colorado Springs by 8 p.m. as our next system approaches. A few showers could develop between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. but most of the snow along I-25 arrives overnight through your Monday morning commute.

MONDAY: Winds will also crank Monday morning, with 45-55 MPH gusts across the Pikes Peak Region and along HWY 50. With that said, it wont take much snow for slippery travel. Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca counties should expect blizzard-like conditions on Monday with gusts up to 65 MPH. Very dangerous travel is expected. Snow will come to an end across the I-25 corridor in the afternoon, lingering across portions of the plains into the evening hours.