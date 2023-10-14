Skip to Content
Sunny and cool Saturday

this weekend
Published 5:10 AM

SATURDAY: We begin the day with a widespread freeze warning across much of southern Colorado with temperatures mainly in the 20s and 30s. Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures are forecasted Saturday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Another cold morning is expected with possible freeze warnings, then a short warming trend begins with highs in the mid to high 60s for our lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: We'll experience highs in the 70s and 80s early next week. A significant drop in temperatures comes with our next system midweek.

Julia Donovan

