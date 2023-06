SATURDAY: A more westerly flow develops for the weekend, resulting in breezy conditions for the high country, few clouds and dry weather across the board. Temperatures will be right around average in the 80s and 90s with plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool just a few degrees as a weak cold front moves in. Still, a warm day ahead with dry conditions.

EXTENDED: Dry conditions stay through the start of your workweek.