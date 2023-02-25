Quiet start to the weekend, windy Sunday ahead

We're looking at a calm and quiet start to the weekend with above average temperatures.

SATURDAY: We'll warm up from the 20s this morning to highs in the 50s this afternoon. We can expect more cloud coverage than yesterday as our next system moves closer.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend will be windy and unsettled with a chance for rain and snow showers. Snow will be heavier in the mountains. There likely won't be any accumulations in our lower lying areas. High wind alerts will stay in place for areas south east of Pueblo through the afternoon with gusts nearing 70 MPH.

EXTENDED: Mild early next week with highs in the low and mid 50s. We'll see another system approach by the middle of the week.