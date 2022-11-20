Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Warmer Afternoon – 11/20/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a sunny weekend with gradually warming air.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer again with high temperatures in the 30s for the higher mountain communities and high mountain valleys, 40s and 50s for most others. The wind should remain light for most areas.

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most, but the high mountain valleys fall into the single digits again.

Extended: Monday should remain mostly sunny, then partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures should warm into the 40s and 50s each afternoon through Tuesday with some areas along the Arkansas River reaching the 60s on Wednesday. The next storm should approach the area late Wednesday bringing increasing clouds, wind, and colder air to much of the state in time for Thanksgiving. We are not sure where snow may accompany the colder air and wind yet, but it is possible that some parts of Colorado will receive at least a brief period of light snow when the colder air arrives. We’ll track the potential for snow with the late week cool down over the next couple of days.