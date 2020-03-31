Mild and sunny Tuesday for the Southern Front Range

Local Forecast

TODAY: It will be a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. In fact, one of our nicest days of the week! We will have plenty of sunshine today and highs in the 50s and 60s. 70s will be felt from Canon City to the Kansas border.

TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool. Overnight lows drop to the 30s to low 40s.

EXTENDED: High fire danger is possible south of Highway 50 tomorrow due to dry, windy weather. Fire weather watches are in place through 8pm there, but will likely be upgraded to red flag warnings sometime in the next 24 hours. We will stay warm through the mid-week before our next weather system moves in Thursday into Friday. This will arrive in the form of both rain and snow. Right now only very minor accumulation is expected. A few mountain showers are possible on Saturday and then warmer and dry weather returns to the area Sunday into the early week.