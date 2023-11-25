Frigid tonight, warming through Tuesday

Temps are backing in the 50s and 60s by Tuesday.

EVENING: Snow showers continue to come to an end from west to east across the region through ~10PM tonight. Little to no additional accumulations are expected. Temperatures plummet to the low teens and single digits overnight with wind chills approaching 0 degrees.

SUNDAY: The sun makes a return with a slow but steady warming trend. 39 is the forecast high in the Springs, 41 in Pueblo. This is the beginning of a dry and sunny stretch with breezy conditions at best.

EXTENDED: We are calm and dry through Wednesday for the week ahead. A mountain storm is expected during the Thursday - Friday timeframe.