Rain & Snow Overnight, Arctic Blast Around Thanksgiving

EVENING/MONDAY: The steadiest of the snow arrives Monday morning across the Palmer Divide and Teller County (Between 7-9AM). Winds begin to increase between midnight and 1 AM. By the afternoon, winds will be gusting ~40-60 MPH across the Plains. Highs will cool to the 40s and 50s. Snow will come to an end by the evening hours.

EXTENDED: Our next system arrives Thursday overnight into Friday. At this point, we are confident Arctic air will arrive, snow specifics remains uncertain.