Rain & Snow Overnight, Arctic Blast Around Thanksgiving

EVENING/MONDAY: The steadiest of the snow arrives Monday morning across the Palmer Divide and Teller County (Between 7-9AM). Winds begin to increase between midnight and 1 AM. By the afternoon, winds will be gusting ~40-60 MPH across the Plains. Highs will cool to the 40s and 50s. Snow will come to an end by the evening hours.

EXTENDED: Our next system arrives Thursday overnight into Friday. At this point, we are confident Arctic air will arrive, snow specifics remains uncertain.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

