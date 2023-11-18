Rain & Snow Sunday, Arctic Blast Around Thanksgiving

Tracking a rain/snow event late Sunday in to Monday, arctic blast arrives late this week.

EVENING: One or two stray showers (at best) will be possible across the southern I-25 corridor through 9 PM, otherwise we remain mostly cloudy with chilly temperatures. Clouds linger overnight with temperatures in the 30 across the Front Range.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds as our next system moves across the Four Corners. Snow will spread across the High Country during the early afternoon hours with a wintry mix possible for the mountain valleys. Rain and snow will not arrive to the Pikes Peak region until the evening hours. Scattered rain and/or snow showers will be possible from 5 PM onwards. The steadiest of the snow arrives Monday morning across the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Winds will also remain gusty throughout the day, with gust potential up to 50 MPH across the Plains. High tomorrow will top out in the 50s and 60s. 57 is the forecast high in the Springs, 63 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Our next system arrives Thursday overnight into Friday. At this point, we are confident Arctic air will arrive, snow remains uncertain.