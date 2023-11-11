High pressure returns

High pressure builds across the region over bringing warmer temperatures to start the week.

EVENING: Few clouds and cool temperatures are expected through the overnight hours. Lows do dip into the 20s and 30s across the Front Range.

SUNDAY: The warming trend continues... 59 is the forecast high in the Springs, 63 in Pueblo. We stay dry with minimal clouds cover through the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: Slightly warmer than average temperatures and clear skies continue through Thursday. The weather gets unsettled as we end the week. At this point, uncertainty is high but a low pressure system could bring precipitation to southern Colorado during the Friday - Saturday timeframe.