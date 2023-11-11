Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

High pressure returns

Highs today
By
New
today at 9:08 AM
Published 4:30 PM

High pressure builds across the region over bringing warmer temperatures to start the week.

EVENING: Few clouds and cool temperatures are expected through the overnight hours. Lows do dip into the 20s and 30s across the Front Range.

SUNDAY: The warming trend continues... 59 is the forecast high in the Springs, 63 in Pueblo. We stay dry with minimal clouds cover through the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: Slightly warmer than average temperatures and clear skies continue through Thursday. The weather gets unsettled as we end the week. At this point, uncertainty is high but a low pressure system could bring precipitation to southern Colorado during the Friday - Saturday timeframe.

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content