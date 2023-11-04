Warm & dry weekend ahead

SATURDAY: A weak backdoor cold front will cool temperatures by a few degrees Saturday. However, we'll still stay around seven degrees above average in the mid-60s in Colorado Springs, nearing 70 in Pueblo and on the plains. Just a few clouds in the forecast.

SUNDAY: We warm back up to temperatures well above average in the mid-70s in Colorado Springs and around 80 across the plains with more clouds than Saturday.

EXTENDED: We will see a significant cooling trend by the middle of next week with the possibility for a few showers. Stay tuned.