Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

Warm & dry weekend ahead

Highs today
By
New
Published 5:27 AM

SATURDAY: A weak backdoor cold front will cool temperatures by a few degrees Saturday. However, we'll still stay around seven degrees above average in the mid-60s in Colorado Springs, nearing 70 in Pueblo and on the plains. Just a few clouds in the forecast.

SUNDAY: We warm back up to temperatures well above average in the mid-70s in Colorado Springs and around 80 across the plains with more clouds than Saturday.

EXTENDED: We will see a significant cooling trend by the middle of next week with the possibility for a few showers. Stay tuned.

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content