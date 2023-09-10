Skip to Content
Cool and wet weather begins Sunday

SUNDAY: Sunday begins a major pattern change as low pressure, cooler temperatures and wet weather start to take over. We drop to more seasonal temperatures with highs of 78 in Colorado Springs and 84 in Pueblo. Showers and storms are set to start in the early afternoon and continue on and off throughout the day. The highest chances for severe weather will be along the southern I-25 corridor and out on the eastern plains in the later afternoon with hail up to 1.5 inches and wind gusts up to 70 MPH.

MONDAY: Cool and wet conditions stick around for the start of the week. We start the day with rain showers mostly south of Pueblo, and continue through the afternoon with isolated showers across the mountains and along I-25.

