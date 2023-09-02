Hot Labor Day weekend ahead

SATURDAY: We start the weekend around ten degrees above average with highs in the low 90s in Colorado Springs, high 90s in Pueblo and triple digits across the eastern plains. We are anticipating some showers in the afternoon hours, however that moisture is expected to stay mostly confined to the high country with just the chance for an isolated shower or two along the I-25 corridor.

SUNDAY: Another hot day with temperatures similar to Saturday but higher chances for afternoon rain showers in our lower lying areas along and east of I-25. Fire weather increases with dry winds.

EXTENDED: Temperatures drop to just slightly above average for our Labor Day. We're expecting highs in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs as critical fire weather lingers across southern Colorado.