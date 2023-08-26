Skip to Content
Cool & rainy weekend ahead

SATURDAY: We start off in the 50s and 60s with a few lingering showers and storms over the far eastern plains. Our next bout of moisture begins over the mountains along the continental divide in the early afternoon hours and moves toward I-25 and the plains by around 3:00 p.m. Temperatures just getting to the mid 70s in Colorado Springs, nearing 80 in Pueblo. 

SUNDAY: We'll have a slightly warmer day tomorrow with temperatures back in the low 80s in Colorado Springs and rainy weather sticking around in the afternoon and evening hours. 

Julia Donovan

