Hot & dry weather continues

SUNDAY: Sunny and dry as a southerly flow dominates. We will see wind gusts pick up after 2:00 p.m. with max gusts between 20 and 40 MPH, prompting red flag warnings to be issued for portions of the region. Temperatures will drop a couple degrees from Saturday but still five to ten degrees above average with highs in the low 90s in Colorado Springs and nearing 100 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Hot and dry to start the week as a ridge of high pressure dominates through Thursday.