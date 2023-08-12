Rainy Saturday, slightly less rainy Sunday

SATURDAY: The summer monsoon will continue to bring an elevated chance for showers and thunderstorms starting early Saturday morning and lingering throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, however we stay dry through the morning hours with showers and thunderstorms building in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Models do show a drying and warming trend into the middle of next week.