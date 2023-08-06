Afternoon storms possible Sunday

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool even more as a trough of low pressure pushes further into Colorado. Temperatures will be in the low 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo and across the plains. Rain showers will begin in the afternoon and linger across the plains through the late evening, eventually drying out in the early morning hours. Some of those showers could turn severe in terms of isolated storms on the eastern plains with hail and high winds. A red flag warning will stay in effect due to breezy and dry conditions on the western slope and across the San Luis Valley until at least 9:00 p.m.

EXTENDED: Afternoon showers and storms are expected once again Monday before a drying trend begins. Temperatures start to warm up as high pressure from the southeast returns.