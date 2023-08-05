Cooler weekend ahead

SATURDAY: We start mild in the 60s in most areas. We'll cool down quite a bit to slighter lower than average temperatures from the low 80s in Colorado Springs to the low 90s in Pueblo. We can expect some scattered showers in the afternoon hours starting around 1:00 p.m. along I-25. Those showers will likely move out in the evening hours bringing us a dry overnight.

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool even more as a trough of low pressure pushes further into Colorado. We can expect temperatures in the mid 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 80s in Pueblo and across the plains. Rain showers will begin in the afternoon and linger across the plains through the late evening, eventually drying out in the early morning hours.

EXTENDED: Temperatures warm up again as we begin the work week and high pressure from the southeast returns.