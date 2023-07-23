Skip to Content
Hot with scattered showers Sunday

SUNDAY: High pressure begins to build across the southwestern United States. This will pump heat into southern Colorado, with a high of 94 in the Springs and 99 in Pueblo. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours once again.

EXTENDED: We start the work week mostly dry again with hot temperatures as we continue to climb to the mid 90s and triple digits in some areas. Temperatures stay hot as our next bout of more active weather begins Tuesday.

