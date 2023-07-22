Warming trend begins Saturday

SATURDAY: We start the day mild in the 60s in most lower lying areas. We'll warm up to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo, just a few degrees below average for this time of year. We are expecting a few scattered showers along I-25 and the possibility for isolated severe storms across the eastern plains this afternoon, but these will be fast moving and appear to fizzle out in the evening.

SUNDAY: It's almost a rinse and repeat with a few showers in the afternoon, but temperatures climb around 5 degrees from Saturday to the low 90s in Colorado Springs; we'll near 100 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We start the work week mostly dry again with hot temperatures as we continue to climb to the mid 90s and triple digits in some areas. Temps stay hot as our next bout of more active weather begins Tuesday.