Colder Sunday with a few flurries for some

TODAY: Watch out for areas of patchy, dense fog in Pueblo and East across Highway 50 this morning as temperatures sit in the single digits and teens. Some lingering accumulative snow is possible across the Sangres and Wet Mountains during the morning hours. After that, only a few flurries are expected mainly across the high country into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures max out right around or just below freezing for lower lying areas along and east of I-25 as a trough bringing arctic air digs into Colorado.

TOMORROW: Temperatures stay cold in the low 30s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the eastern plains. A few more flurries are possible mainly across the high country but mostly dry weather can be expected.

EXTENDED: A short-lived ridge of high pressure builds across Colorado bringing temperatures at or above average in the 40s and 50s for Colorado Springs Tuesday through Thursday, before another arctic blast moves in Friday bringing extreme cold and more snow for the weekend.