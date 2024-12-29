Tracking extreme wind & another wave of mountain snow

TODAY: Winds ramp up more with *dangerous* and damaging gusts up to 75 MPH possible across our Central Mountains and Sangres. Heavy snowfall can be expected across the high country mainly late tonight into tomorrow morning. Slick roads and visibility issues due to blowing snow are our main concerns. Meanwhile, we'll stay breezy in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains with temperatures warming up a few more degrees to the low 60s in some of those lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: The mountains dry out for the most part by Monday afternoon. Winds increase all across the state with Red Flag Warnings in place for the Pikes Peak Region and Eastern Plains due to gusts as high as 70 MPH and low humidity levels. HIGH FIRE DANGER!

EXTENDED: We stay dry but temperatures take a nosedive for New Years Eve and New Years Day as northern air pushes into Colorado, bringing afternoon highs in the 30s for Colorado Springs and low 40s for Pueblo. Overnight lows will get down to the teens in our lower lying areas! We warm back up to above average temperatures by the end of the work week.